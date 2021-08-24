IAA Names Susan Healy As CFO; Reiterates FY21 Outlook
- IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) appointed Susan Healy as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 1, 2021. Healy will succeed Vance Johnston, who is leaving IAA to pursue other opportunities.
- Most recently, Healy served as the senior vice president, finance for Ulta Beauty, where she led corporate strategy, mergers, and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and procurement.
- Additionally, the company reiterated its FY21 financial outlook; Organic revenue growth of 20% -24% from FY20 revenues of $1.385 billion, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth of 29%-33% compared to FY20 Adjusted EBITDA of $398.5 million.
- Price Action: IAA shares closed 0.75% higher at $52.10 on Monday.
