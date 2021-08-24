60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares jumped 188.8% to close at $17.59 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Pfizer for $18.50 per share, implying an equity value of $2.26 billion.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) rose 53.7% to settle at $5.90. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Vivos Therapeutics’ mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) device.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) gained 34.2% to close at $1.02. Greenpro Capital shares gained 16% on Friday after the company announced its Angkasa-X signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) jumped 31.8% to close at $7.79.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) jumped 29.2% to close at $5.75 following a 25% surge on Friday.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) gained 26.9% to close at $6.14. Equillium recently announced additional data from the Type A portion of the EQUALISE Phase 1b study of itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN).
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 26.8% to settle at $11.17.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 26% to close at $5.77 amid a weaker US dollar.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) jumped 25.9% to close at $7.93. UBS and Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 25.8% to close at $2.68 after dropping 40% on Friday. Endo International, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) shares surged 24.8% to settle at $16.10 after the company agreed to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) gained 23.7% to close at $2.51. ABVC BioPharma recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) surged 23.3% to close at $1.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals Chairman & CEO Wei-Wu He acquired a total of 480000 shares at an average price of $1.28.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) gained 21.4% to close at $2.67 after the company announced FDA approval of its New Drug Application for Gvoke for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) gained 17.7% to settle at $13.15. Biomea Fusion CEO Butler reported the purchase of 204,470 shares at an average price of $16.15 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) surged 17.5% to close at $13.94. Vincerx Pharma recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) jumped 17.5% to close at $5.04.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 17% to settle at $12.62.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) jumped 16.7% to close at $5.46.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 16.4% to settle at $7.81. The company, last week, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) gained 16.3% to settle at $40.25 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings and price targets, respectively.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) surged 16.3% to close at $3.35.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) rose 16.3% to settle at $13.41. EOS Energy Enterprises recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) climbed 16.2% to close at $10.17.
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) gained 16.2% to close at $72.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) jumped 16.1% to settle at $8.80.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) gained 16.1% to settle at $72.64 in sympathy with Trillium Therapeutics which announced an acquisition by Pfizer Monday.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) gained 16% to close at $19.16.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) jumped 16% to settle at $16.59.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) gained 16% to close at $33.20. Bicycle Therapeutics, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) rose 15.9% to settle at $9.32.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) gained 15.8% to close at $7.15 after company founder David Hall called for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid Zarringhalam to resign from the board.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 15.7% to settle at $13.78.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) climbed 15.3% to close at $30.32.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 14.4% to close at $13.77. Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and Dynavax Technologies announced the rollout of their COVID-19 vaccine, MVC-COV1901, in Taiwan.
- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) rose 14.4% to close at $87.15.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 14.2% to close at $4.42 after the company reported a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for Ablation Program.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) gained 14.1% to close at $16.16 as the company agreed to be acquired by its sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 per unit.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 14% to close at $42.95.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 13.8% to close at $9.17 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares gained 13.7% to close at $22.96.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) rose 12.7% to settle at $11.46.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped 9.6% to settle at $382.10. The FDA has approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first to receive full FDA approval.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 8.3% to close at $65.36 after the company announced it presented data on new SLEEK gene editing technology at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Genome Engineering: CRISPR Frontiers meeting.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) gained 6.5% to close at $21.24.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 5.5% to settle at $1.91. Yunhong CTI recently reported a deal to sell its Flexo Universal Unit for $500,000.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) gained 5.2% to close at $3.66. PharmaCyte Biotech recently announced a $70 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
Losers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) dripped 28.3% to close at $13.74 on Monday after jumping over 200% on Friday. Regencell Bioscience reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) fell 16.7% to settle at $6.79. Marketwise recently reported Q2 sales of $142.10 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 13% to close at $1.77 after the company announced a 1.36 million share stock offering priced at $2.10 per share.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 12.2% to settle at $11.14. Flora Growth shares surged 44% on Friday after the company reported its financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2021, revealing revenues of over $2 million, compared to revenues of approximately $100 000 in the same period of last year.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) dropped 11.7% to settle at $3.01.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) fell 10.2% to close at $6.80. Airspan Networks, on Friday, reported Q2 sales of $42.00 million, up from $27.80 million year over year.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) dropped 10.2% to close at $8.08. The company, last week, reported a wider quarterly loss.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) dipped 9.6% to settle at $4.15.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 9.4% to settle at $6.36.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) dropped 8.5% to close at $24.06. Century Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.93 a share.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 8.1% to close at $9.42 after gaining 15% on Friday. The company recently said its revenue rose 144% year-on-year.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) fell 7.4% to settle at $2.89. Eastside Distilling recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.14 a share.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) dropped 5.7% to close at $3.50. The company recently said it swung to a Q2 profit.
