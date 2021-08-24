 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 4:39am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. June's new home sales declined 6.6% to a 676,000 annual rate. However, analysts expect home sales moving higher to an annual rate of 700,000 in July.
  • The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 25 in August from July’s reading of 27.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for July will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

