Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. June's new home sales declined 6.6% to a 676,000 annual rate. However, analysts expect home sales moving higher to an annual rate of 700,000 in July.
- The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 25 in August from July’s reading of 27.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for July will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets