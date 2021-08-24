Elon Musk Left Unimpressed With Tesla FSD Beta 9.2 But Says Next Upgrade Is 'Much Improved'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s Full Self Driving Beta 9.2 was “actually not great” but things are much improved in the next version.

What Happened: The entrepreneur made his observations on FSD Beta 9.2 in a tweet.

FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

However, Musk noted that things are looking up in FSD Beta 9.3. “Just drove FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX. Much improved!,” he said.

On Monday, Tesla shares closed nearly 3.8% higher at $706.30 in the regular session and rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours trading amid strength in the electric vehicle market.

Why It Matters: Last week, Musk acknowledged that there were some last-minute issues with the Beta 9.2 update, which would cause a delay of a day or two in its launch.

At the time, Musk had also detailed the included features of the update that included a boost through turns on minor-to-major roads. In the 9.3 version, this would be expanded to all roads.

“We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN [neural network] retraining,” Musk said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tesla is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), which is looking into its Autopilot not recognizing parked emergency vehicles.

Self-driving is under increased scrutiny in China as well where an entrepreneur died in a traffic accident that involved a vehicle made by Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) with the autopilot feature engaged.

