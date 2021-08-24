 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Sees Rebound, Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%: What You Need To Know
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 1:21am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Sees Rebound, Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%: What You Need To Know

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) shares traded 5% higher at press time in Hong Kong.

What’s Moving: Shares of the Jack Ma-led e-commerce to data center conglomerate traded 5% higher at HKD 159.70 )($20.50) in Hong Kong.

Alibaba shares hit an intraday high of HKD 160.70 ($20.63) in Tuesday’s trading (local time).

On Monday in New York, Alibaba shares closed 1.96% higher at $161.06 in the regular session and gained another almost 1% in the after-hours trading to $162.75.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Why Is It Moving? Alibaba shares are showing a sign of rebound after plummeting last week on news that the Chinese authorities planned further regulatory actions on large tech firms. 

On Friday, the day Alibaba’s shares hit a support level of $155.50, a large institution purchased $611.71 million worth of common shares of the e-commerce behemoth.

As per Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer, the trader chose to buy common shares instead of options to avoid time decay if the shares moved sideways or lower.

See Also: You Ask, We Analyze: What's Next For Alibaba Stock?

At the time, the freefall was also noticed in shares of JD.com, Inc (NYSE: JD), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) among other Chinese names.

On Monday, JD.com, Tencent, and Baidu all closed 3.32%, 1.93%, and 3.71% higher respectively.
On the same day, Alibaba-rival JD.com saw its second-quarter earnings per share touch $0.45, which beat the Street estimate of $0.41, which saw positive investor reaction.

Read Next: Pfizer, Alibaba, Nvidia, Moderna, Palantir — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday
Why Former Veteran NYSE Floor Trader Bought Shares of NVIDIA, Alibaba and Facebook on Monday
Top Official In Alibaba's Home City Investigated By Chinese Regulator
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
You Ask, We Analyze: What's Next For Alibaba Stock?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech China e-commerce Hong Kong Jack MaNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com