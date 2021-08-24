 Skip to main content

Instagram No Longer Lets You Visit External Links By Swiping Up On Stories
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 12:02am   Comments
Instagram is killing its swipe-up feature, The Verge reported on Monday, noting the company confirmed the change. 

What Happened: The swipe-up feature, which allows users to visit webpages outside of the social media app, will be retired at the end of the month on August 30.

Users will be able to use tappable links in stories to navigate to the external websites instead.

Instagram, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), says it is retiring the swipe up feature to “streamline the stories creation experience” and offer more “creative control.”

See Also: Instagram Points To 'Really Serious Competition' From TikTok, YouTube As It Scales Up Testing New Features

The feature has created its own category of GIFs and stickers that the users can format. Instagram has been testing those stickers and users have to be verified or have at least 10,000 followers to gain access to swipe up.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.11% higher at $363.35 on Monday. 

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Instagram Mark Zuckerberg social media

