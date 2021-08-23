 Skip to main content

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $447.25
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.65% to $353.45
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 1.5% to $373.23

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) and Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Payments behemoth Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) acquired a blockchain collectible non-fungible token (NFT) for $150,000 as it makes its first moves in this nascent space… Read More

A recovery for airline companies is in the works. The industry accrued a total of $4.1 billion in July ticket sales — a 947% increase compared with the prior year’s numbers… Read More
Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y vehicle, an all-electric crossover utility vehicle, was announced in March 2019, with first deliveries from the Fremont, California, factory beginning a year later… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

