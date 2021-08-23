 Skip to main content

Carlotz Opens New Hub In Illinois
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
  • Used vehicle marketplace Carlotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZhas opened a hub to serve the St. Louis metro area, Illinois.
  • Located just outside of St. Louis at 1807 W Highway 50 in Fairview Heights, the hub will provide Carlotz's guests with easy access to its service, value, and inventory.
  • The St. Louis hub is the company's third location in the Midwest, with two additional locations in the greater Chicago market.
  • Price Action: LOTZ shares are trading higher by 7.34% at $3.95 on the last check Monday.

