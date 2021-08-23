Caesars Entertainment Partners With Fiesta Bowel For Sports Betting To Arizona
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) is partnering with The Fiesta Bowl Organization for an exclusive sports betting and fantasy game for a college football Bowl game.
- The partnership will focus on fan engagement, year-round events, and expanding sports gaming and education in Arizona.
- With the new legislation permitting legal sports betting in Arizona, the partnership will expand Caesars's footprint across the state by bringing its state-of-the-art platform to college football fans.
- Caesars will host new fan lounges within the stadiums for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
- Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 3.72% at $88.88 on the last check Monday.
