Caesars Entertainment Partners With Fiesta Bowel For Sports Betting To Arizona
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) is partnering with The Fiesta Bowl Organization for an exclusive sports betting and fantasy game for a college football Bowl game.
  • The partnership will focus on fan engagement, year-round events, and expanding sports gaming and education in Arizona.
  • With the new legislation permitting legal sports betting in Arizona, the partnership will expand Caesars's footprint across the state by bringing its state-of-the-art platform to college football fans.
  • Caesars will host new fan lounges within the stadiums for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 3.72% at $88.88 on the last check Monday.

