Tesla Update Model X With New Wheels, Still No Deliveries In 2021

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
Tesla Update Model X With New Wheels, Still No Deliveries In 2021

Last year, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) introduced refreshed versions of its high-end Model S and Model X vehicles. The cars featured an updated interior, yoke steering wheel, and impressive speeds. But it seems Tesla isn't done updating its latest offerings.

As shared by Electrek, Tesla has updated the standard wheels on its Model X SUV to black instead of silver. While looks are subjective, the black color seems to fit better with the rest of the sporty SUV, which also features blacked-out trim pieces instead of chrome.

But while Tesla changes the pieces of its Model X, customers are still awaiting deliveries of cars ordered in 2020. Current order estimates range from September to January of next year. And if you were to order a Model X today, Tesla says you won't receive delivery until March-April of 2022.

Some Model X order holders have had their delivery dates pushed back from August to December with little info from Tesla about the delay. CEO Elon Musk has said during earnings calls that Tesla is having supply chain and chip issues like other auto manufacturers. But the delivery delays can be worrying for potential owners.

Benzinga's Take: It's interesting to see Tesla update such an inconsequential part of the vehicle before any deliveries take place. Perhaps these wheels are easy to produce or source. In the meantime, owners will have to wait patiently as Tesla and other auto manufacturers work to up production amid many issues throughout the industry.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Tech

