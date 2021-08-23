Goodyear Partners With Plus On Autonomous Trucks
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has announced a partnership with Plus, a global provider of self-driving truck technology, to provide autonomous trucking solutions.
- Goodyear's suite of services, including connected tires, will be used in the semi-trucks powered by Plus's Level 4 autonomous driving technology.
- The parties will explore how Plus's autonomous driving system can incorporate feedback from Goodyear's connected tires into online, machine learning-based fuel economy efficiency to improve fuel economy further.
- The companies expect the collaboration to improve a vehicle's overall performance in severe weather and extreme road conditions.
- Plus anticipates starting production of the FAW J7 L3 truck (First Automobile Works) powered by its driver-in autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, in Q3 of 2021.
- Price Action: GT shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $14.87 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas