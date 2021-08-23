Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Pfizer and BioNTech following reports indicating the FDA is expected to fully approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports also suggest the FDA said Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will now be marketed as comirnaty, for prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age & older.

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases.

Moderna's stock was trading about 5.5% higher at $404.01 per share Monday morning at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $54.21.