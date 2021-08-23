 Skip to main content

Why Continental Resources Shares Are Moving Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares are trading higher by 5.7% at $35.74 Monday morning after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $45 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott also maintained Continental Resources with an Underweight and raised the price target from $33 to $34.

Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 300 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 54% oil and 46% natural gas and NGLs.

Continental Resources has a 52-week high of $40.41 and a 52-week low of $11.09.

Latest Ratings for CLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Aug 2021Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jul 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

