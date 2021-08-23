Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after Investors Business Daily's swing trader reportedly named the stock a long pick.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images.

The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users.

Snap's stock was trading about 2.9% higher at $74.82 per share Monday morning at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.85 and a 52-week low of $20.68.