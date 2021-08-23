Missfresh Deploys Smart Vending Machines To Boost Contactless Shopping
- Grocery e-commerce platform Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MF) has partnered with more than 5,000 businesses in Beijing to deploy Missfresh Convenience Go Smart Vending Machines on their premises.
- The move is a part of the company’s efforts to drive the digitalization and modernization of the neighborhood retail industry.
- The Convenience Go Smart Vending Machines receive multiple replenishments in one day and provide convenient and easy access to food and drinks around the clock.
- Customers need to scan a QR code or use facial recognition to open the door of the vending machines.
- The AI-powered technology can accurately identify the products purchased by customers through both static and dynamic recognition algorithms and provide accurate inventory and restocking recommendations.
- Price Action: MF shares traded lower by 1.35% at $4.39 on the last check Monday.
