Missfresh Deploys Smart Vending Machines To Boost Contactless Shopping
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:55am   Comments
  • Grocery e-commerce platform Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MFhas partnered with more than 5,000 businesses in Beijing to deploy Missfresh Convenience Go Smart Vending Machines on their premises.
  • The move is a part of the company’s efforts to drive the digitalization and modernization of the neighborhood retail industry.
  • The Convenience Go Smart Vending Machines receive multiple replenishments in one day and provide convenient and easy access to food and drinks around the clock.
  • Customers need to scan a QR code or use facial recognition to open the door of the vending machines.
  • The AI-powered technology can accurately identify the products purchased by customers through both static and dynamic recognition algorithms and provide accurate inventory and restocking recommendations.
  • Price Action: MF shares traded lower by 1.35% at $4.39 on the last check Monday.

