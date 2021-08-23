 Skip to main content

Boeing's Millennium Space Systems Demonstrates Deployable Tape Technology
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:47am   Comments
  • Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) company, successfully demonstrated the ability of deployable tether technology to significantly reduce the time a satellite remains on-orbit after service life completion.
  • "Thousands of satellites will launch over the next decade, creating serious congestion in low Earth orbit," commented Patrick Kelly, Ph.D., Dragracer program manager at Millennium Space Systems.
  • Dragracer is the first complete demonstration of satellites safe and rapid deorbit by the Terminator Tape Deorbit Module. The Terminator Tape is an affordable, lightweight, patented, and now a flight-proven solution for responsible end-of-mission disposal of satellites to help ensure the long-term sustainability of space operations.
  • The program was collaborative with Tethers Unlimited, mission launch service provider TriSept and launch vehicle provider Rocket Lab.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.74% at $218.5 on the last check Monday.

