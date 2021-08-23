Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) are trading lower Monday after a California judge ruled that classifying gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees is unconstitutional.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch found Proposition 22 to be unenforceable because of a section that "limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law."

"It appears only to protect the economic interest of the network companies in having a divided, ununionized workforce, which is not a stated goal of the legislation," Roesch said in his ruling.

Uber also announced a secondary offering of about $25.3 million shares to be sold by selling stockholders.

Price Action: Uber has traded as high as $64.05 and as low as $28.48 over a 52-week period. Lyft has traded as high as $68.28 and as low as $21.34 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, Uber was down 4.38% at $38.20 and Lyft was down 4.55% at $43.80.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.