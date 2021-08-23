 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 6:29am   Comments
Share:

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 1.6% at around $50,227 Monday morning.

Ethereum is trading higher by 2.1% at around $3,333 Monday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 5.5% at $37.20.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 5.6% at $36.25.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 4% at $267.72.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MARA + RIOT)

Analyst Ratings For Riot Blockchain
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
World's Biggest Asset Manager BlackRock Bought $383M Of Crypto Mining Stocks
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com