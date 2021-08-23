 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 0.10 in July from previous reading of 0.09.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Growth rates in the PMIs have remained strong in the recent period. Services index is expected to decline slightly to 59.7 in August from prior reading of 59.8, while manufacturing index might remain unchanged at 63.1.
  • Data on existing home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales moved higher to an annual rate of 5.860 million in June. However, analysts expect July’s rate to decline slightly to 5.830 million.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com