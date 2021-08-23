Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 0.10 in July from previous reading of 0.09.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Growth rates in the PMIs have remained strong in the recent period. Services index is expected to decline slightly to 59.7 in August from prior reading of 59.8, while manufacturing index might remain unchanged at 63.1.
- Data on existing home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales moved higher to an annual rate of 5.860 million in June. However, analysts expect July’s rate to decline slightly to 5.830 million.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets