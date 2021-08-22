Jeff Bezos Buys An Ice Cream Machine For His Home: Is He Living Out A Dream Or Sick Of Restaurant Machines Being 'Out Of Service?'

Have you travelled to a restaurant to order soft serve ice cream or a shake only to learn that the ice cream machine was temporarily out of service? You’re likely not alone as there is a common joke that McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ice cream machine is always down. Billionaire and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos won’t have to worry about this problem anymore.

What Happened: A report from The Verge shows Jeff Bezos as the new owner of a CVTeeny soft serve ice cream machine, from Los Angeles ice cream company CVT Soft Serve.

“I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7. Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client,” an Instagram post from CVT reads.

The CVTeeny is offered on the company’s website for offices, college cafeterias and restaurants. A cost for the machine is not listed.

Why It’s Important: Bezos is the richest person in the world at a wealth of $185.8 billion. If the entrepreneur wants an ice cream machine in his house, it’s something he can afford.

The Washingtonian points out the similarities between an ice cream cone and the new Amazon HQ2, which could mean Bezos loves ice cream more than people ever realized.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO Warren Buffett is known for eating ice cream for breakfast. Perhaps Bezos is trying to follow in Buffett’s footsteps and have ice cream as part of the most important meal of the day without leaving home.

Taylor Company, which makes the McDonald’s ice cream machine was sued and received a temporary restraining order earlier this year.

A rival company Kytch Inc states that Taylor created a tool designed to repair the machines and has a monopoly on repairing the machines.

McDonald’s ice cream machines not working have been a running joke for many years and even led to the creation of Mcbroken.com, a website that tracks which McDonald’s ice cream machines which are currently out of service.

If you had the money, would you install a soft serve ice cream machine in your house?