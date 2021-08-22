 Skip to main content

Miguel Cabrera Becomes 28th Member—And First Tiger—Of MLB's 500 Home Run Club
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
August 22, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
After weeks of anticipating his every at-bat, Miguel Cabrera has made history.

Cabera became the 28th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 home runs in his career with a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. He's also the first to do it in a Detroit Tigers uniform.

Cabrera, 38, is playing in his 19th season. Injuries and age have caught up to him in recent years, but the former two-time MVP (2012-2013) is still a formidable threat in the Tigers lineup. He's batting .246 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs this season.

"Miggy" started his career with the Florida Marlins in 2003, winning a World Series that same season. He was traded to Detroit ahead of the 2008 season; 362 of his home runs have come with the Tigers.

Cabrera was one of the best all-around hitters in baseball from 2009-2016, helping the Tigers reach the World Series in 2012. That year, Cabrera won the Triple Crown, finishing the season with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs and 139 RBIs. He was the first batter to win a Triple Crown since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

Albert Pujols is the only other active player with 500 or more career home runs. Barry Bonds remains the all-time leader with 762 home runs.

