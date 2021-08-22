 Skip to main content

McDonald's Could Capitalize On Tesla's Largest U.S. Supercharger Location: Here's How And Why It Matters
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2021
Charging an electric vehicle is a necessary task for those who drive them frequently during the day or week. While charging the vehicle at a public charging station, owners have some time to kill, which could lead to going shopping or eating a meal.

What Happened: The largest Supercharger location in the U.S. is the 56 V3 stall location in Firebaugh, California. Firebaugh is located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which can make it a busy location for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

A McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) located nearby the SuperCharger location is hoping to capitalize on the increased traffic.

“Recharge with McDonald’s while you recharge your Tesla. Food delivered directly to your charge bay (place your charge bay in curbside #),” a banner reads, Teslarati reports.

This could be genius marketing by McDonald’s to offer delivery to the nearby SuperCharger and take advantage of a location that is likely busy all day long.

The McDonald's is located next to the SuperCharger, as seen on this map

Why It’s Important: Charging a vehicle at a Tesla SuperCharger station takes around 30 minutes.

Perhaps McDonald’s could partner with Tesla and offer free delivery or discounted services at locations that are in close proximity to a SuperCharger, which could be a win-win collaboration.

McDonald’s has 13,443 locations in the U.S. and many of them could be close to a SuperCharger location.

McDonald’s could also look at installing other charging stations at their locations to bring in additional customers to their restaurants.

Elon Musk has said that Tesla is considering opening restaurants at SuperCharger locations so that customers had something to do while their vehicles are charging.

Large retailers like Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) have partnered with Tesla to have charging stalls near their stores, as Tesla owners could be more likely to shop while their vehicles are being charged.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

