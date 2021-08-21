Is A Peloton Rowing Machine Coming?

Known for its exercise bikes, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has expanded into other areas like a treadmill. New device teardowns show that a long-rumored rowing machine could be on the way soon.

What Happened: A breakdown of the Android app by 9to5Google highlights a rowing machine codenamed Ceasar and Mazu.

The APK teardown of the app shows items like positioning of the user:

“This is the starting position of your stroke. Sit tall on the rower with your arms straight and your back upright. Your knees should be just above the ankles,” the text reads.

The teardown shows that the Peloton rower could offer scenic rides similar to the ones featured on the bicycle. This could mean scenic rivers and waterways from around the world could be featured for Peloton customers.

The website also found that the Peloton rower and app will measure rowing statistic like total strokes, average stroke rate and max stroke rate.

Related Link: Why Peloton Could Get A Boost From Video Games, UnitedHealth Partnership

Why It’s Important: A rowing machine from Peloton has been hinted at for years and was increased with a new job listing posted last month for a Senior Product Safety Engineer. The posting highlighted working on the Peloton rower and other connected fitness devices.

Introducing a new product could help Peloton gain new customers and diversify its revenue. The company also saw shares fall after a recall of its Treadmill product. A new product launch could bring some renewed energy into the stock.

Peloton will announce fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings on August 26. The company could use that time to highlight the new product and will likely be asked about it during the earnings call.

Price Action: Shares of Peloton closed at $108.07 on Friday. Shares have traded between $65.29 and $171.09 over the last 52 weeks.