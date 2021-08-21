Here's How Much A Steve Jobs Autographed Apple II Manual Just Sold For

Since his passing in 2011, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) memorabilia featuring Steve Jobs has risen significantly in value. An auction ending Thursday night featured several Jobs related items that fetched some impressive valuations.

What Happened: An Apple II manual from 1980 signed by Jobs was sold for $787,484.

“Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!” is the caption signed by Jobs that was addressed to a 14 year-old Julian.

The winner of the piece auctioned by RR Auction is NFL team owner Jim Isray, who owns the Indianapolis Colts.

“Jobs was a truly transformative figure who changed the way in which human beings think, do business and interact on a daily basis,” Isray said. “As always, I look forward to sharing this piece in the hopes it may educate and inspire others to do great things in life.”

Isray owns other memorabilia in his collection ranging from The Beatles, Jerry Garcia, Prince, Elton John, Jack Kerouac, Muhammad Ali and Abraham Lincoln.

The estimated value put on the manual prior to the auction was $25,000, far below the ending price.

A 1983 letter written back to a fan from Jobs was sold for $479,939. The author wrote to Jobs asking for an autograph. The fan received a letter back from Jobs saying he doesn’t sign autographs. While he didn’t autograph anything for the fan, Jobs signed the letter giving him an autograph.

A Jobs business card sold for $12,905 in the auction.

“Steve Jobs predicted that the first generation to grow up with computers would change the world…wel, they did change the world…and this same generation is changing the memorabilia auction world, as well,” RR Auction Vice President Bobby Livingston said.

Related Link: How To Own A Sealed 2001 Apple iPod And How Much Is It Worth

Other Steve Jobs Memorabilia: A 1973 hand-written job application from Jobs was recently sold as a dual auction featuring the physical 1/1 edition and as a non-fungible token as a 1/1 digital edition.

The physical job application sold for $343,000 and the NFT sold for 12 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or around $39,420 based on today’s price.

One place that owns some Apple memorabilia is Rally Rd, a fractional ownership company offering shares in assets to its customers.

Rally Rd sold a sealed 2001 iPod via shares. The company also has a 1976 Apple I computer signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The item from Rally that could rise in valuation during its next trading window is a 1986 Macintosh Plus signed by the Macintosh team including Jobs.

Rally sold 5,000 shares of the asset for $10 each in October, 2020, giving it a valuation of $50,000. The asset is up 120% to $110,000 based on its last trading price. Each asset is traded once every three months on Rally, rising to catch up to the recent Jobs’ autographed items valuations.