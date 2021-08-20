 Skip to main content

Carter's To Reward Shareholders By Recommencing Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
  • Carter's Inc (NYSE: CRIboard of directors has reinstated its previously suspended share repurchase program.
  • The remaining capacity under the outstanding repurchase authorizations is about $650.4 million as of August 19, 2021.
  • Carter's also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. 
  • In the first half of 2020, Carter's announced it temporarily suspended its repurchase program and dividend in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Carter's held $1.12 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CRI shares are trading higher by 3.36% at $104.12 on the last check Friday.

