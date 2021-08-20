 Skip to main content

PPL Electric Utilities To Lower Transmission Rates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
PPL Electric Utilities To Lower Transmission Rates
  • PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) subsidiary PPL Electric Utilities plans to reduce the company's transmission rates and lower customer bills if approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
  • The agreement, reached with a group of industrial and municipal customers, would reset the base return on equity for PPL Electric's transmission formula rate from 11.18% to 9.9%, saving the typical residential customer about $1.54 and the typical business customer about $2.15 on their monthly electric bill over 12 months.
  • PPL Electric provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania.
  • Price Action: PPL shares are trading higher by 1.90% at $29.75 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

