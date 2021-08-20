Why Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) is trading significantly lower Friday amid possible profit taking after the stock surged Thursday following the company's launch of two new dental products.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse, which was developed with Gabriel Science and is the company's second dental product in the U.S. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse uses Sonoma’s patented Microcyn technology to cleanse teeth, gums, and mouth.

Sonoma and Medical Systems Solutions also launched Microdacyn Oral Care for both professional and consumer use in Switzerland. The product aims to combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation, and reduce pain and coughing.

“We are pleased to bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe. Gabriel Science and Medical System Solutions are ideal partners for advancing our dental and oral care line of products,” said Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Price Action: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has traded as high as $15.19 and as low as $5.24 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 24.80% at $6.13.