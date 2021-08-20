 Skip to main content

Why Li Auto And XPeng Shares Are Moving Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Shares of Chinese stocks including Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) And XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Thursday. Chinese equities have been highly volatile in recent weeks amid regulatory concerns.

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China.

Li Auto's stock was trading about 5.8% higher at $29.14 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.70 and a 52-week low of $14.76.

XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

XPeng's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at $39.25 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $17.11.

