So What's Going On With Nio's Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Shares of Chinese stocks, including Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Thursday. Chinese equities have been highly volatile in recent weeks amid regulatory concerns.

Shares of Nio were trading lower earlier this week following a passenger's death in a Nio vehicle. This has resulted in many calling for stricter self-driving car safety regulations in China.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading higher by 2.9% at $37.35 Friday morning. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $13.53.

Posted-In: why it's moving

