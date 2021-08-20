 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snowflake's Stock Is Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Why Snowflake's Stock Is Falling Today

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is trading significantly lower Friday after Cleveland Research released a note to clients warning that the company is showing signs of slowed growth from its previous quarter, according to reports. 

During its analyst day on June 10, Snowflake laid out a path to $10 billion in product revenue by fiscal 2029.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing and sharing company with more than 3,000 customers.

The data company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Aug. 25.

Price Action: Snowflake has traded as high as $429 and as low as $184.71 since its IPO in September.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 9.06% at $254.17

Photo: courtesy of Snowflake.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zillow, SoFi And More
Analyzing Snowflake's Unusual Options Activity
9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Snowflake's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com