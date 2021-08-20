Mike Richards Withdraws As 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Accusations Of Derogatory Statements
Mike Richards has abruptly withdrawn as the new host of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!” amid growing allegations of derogatory comments aimed at multiple demographics.
What Happened: Richards, the show’s executive producer, was named last week to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!” while actress Mayim Bialik was signed to helm the show's primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new "Jeopardy! National College Championship."
However, Richards has been the subject of media reports that he engaged in sexually abusive behavior to women on his production team. On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation of remarks attributed to Richards.
New “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards' disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter.
Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm.
This reported pattern warrants an investigation. https://t.co/0D8D7441vU
— ADL (@ADL) August 19, 2021
What's Next: Richards issued a statement announcing his withdrawal from the host’s position, although he did not specifically address the allegations made against him.
“Over the last several days, it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said, adding the show will continue to have guest hosts at the podium until a new replacement is made.
It's unclear whether Richards will remain as the show’s executive producer. “Jeopardy!” is a production of Sony Pictures Television, a division of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY).
I was really looking forward to the season premiere where after an exhaustive 61-clue search for the next Jeopardy champion, the show looks past the three obvious candidates and declares Mike Richards the winner
— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 20, 2021
