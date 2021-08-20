5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

9 Meters Biopharma

The Trade: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) CEO John Temperato acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $1.05. To acquire these shares, it cost $26,250.00.

What’s Happening: 9 Meters Biopharma recently collaborated with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

What 9 Meters Biopharma Does: 9 Meters Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology.

CohBar

The Trade: CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) CEO Joseph J Sarret acquired a total of 20000 shares shares at an average price of $1.12. The insider spent $22,400.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: CohBar, last week, announced topline results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.

What CohBar Does: CohBar is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction.

Performant Financial

The Trade: Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) 10% owner Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, Prescott Group Aggressive Small Cap Lp, Prescott Group Aggressive Small Cap Ii Lp, Prescott Group Aggressive Small Cap Master Fund Gp, Phil Frohlich acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $3.70. To acquire these shares, it cost $148,000.00.

What’s Happening: Performant Financial priced its public offering of 10.525 million shares at $3.80 per share.

What Performant Financial Does: Performant Financial provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States.

XpresSpa Group

The Trade: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein acquired a total of 107500 shares shares at an average price of $1.43. The insider spent $153,219.75 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly sales.

What XpresSpa Does: XpresSpa Group Inc is a health and wellness holding company. It is an airport retailer of spa services through XpresSpa locations, offering travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail, and skincare, as well as spa and travel products.

Savara

The Trade: Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) Director David Ramsay acquired a total of 97290 shares at an average price of $1.18. To acquire these shares, it cost $115,180.95.

What’s Happening: Savara recently reported a narrower loss for its second quarter.

What Savara Does: Savara Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases.