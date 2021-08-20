 Skip to main content

How Is Apple Pitting Siri Against Google Assistant, Alexa?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
How Is Apple Pitting Siri Against Google Assistant, Alexa?
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) initiated a research study to collect speech data from study participants, the TechCrunch reports
  • Apple recently launched a new iOS app called "Siri Speech Study" on the App Store, enabling consenting participants to share their voice requests and other feedback with Apple. 
  • Here, participants provide explicit feedback on a per request basis. No user information is collected or used in the app, except the data directly provided by participants.
  • However, the app will not appear in the App Store search results by keyword or under the list of Apple's published apps.
  • The Siri Speech Study app offers minimal information about the study's specific goals. It provides a link to a license agreement and a screen where participants enter their I.D. number to get started.
  • Apple's previous attempts to learn from Siri's mistakes by sending consumers' voice recordings to contractors led to a whistleblower alert.
  • Apple also roped in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's A.I. scientist Samy Bengio to make Siri a stronger rival to Google Assistant and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa.
  • Earlier this year, The European Commission red-flagged Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant over potential anti-competitive practices.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 1.02% at $148.19 on Friday.
  • Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

