What do Hurricanes and the Delta Variant have in Common?

Both hurricanes and the virus are factors influencing oil production in the United States. As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus threatens to dampen reopening efforts in the U.S., the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is just picking up. These variables may impact both the demand and supply sides of the market. Consider the possible impact and increased volatility in the energy and oil sector.

How Hurricanes Affect Oil & Gas Prices - The Supply Side

The United States still leads the world in oil production, accounting for 20% of worldwide oil production in 2020 with about 15% coming from offshore oil rigs which are inherently vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms. As the 2021 hurricane season continues to ramp up, this poses an imminent threat to U.S. oil production capabilities.

The NOAA’s most recent update for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecasts a 65% chance that we will have an “above normal” hurricane season. NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., recently said, “After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead.” This may mean U.S. oil production could see disruptions from August through November and possibly increased volatility.

The Demand Side

On the demand side of the equation, efforts to get back to a fully reopened economy have stumbled a bit with concerns over the spread of the Covid Delta Variant. Politicians and health officials are currently debating lockdowns and vaccine mandates in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. If a wave of new lockdowns were to take effect, we could see major aftershocks in the price of oil. Since the U.S. is the No. 1 consumer worldwide, slowing demand may cause prices to drop and oil refiners to adjust accordingly.

With Energy and Oil Price Volatility Comes Opportunity

With factors impacting both demand and supply sides, it looks like U.S. oil producers may be in for a volatile few months. Savvy traders may see this volatility and look to take advantage of it in the short term.

Luckily, there are two Direxion Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) that could help traders do just that, with the added bonus of 2x daily leverage to help boost their short-term positions.

For those looking to make a bullish play, there is the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSE: GUSH) and for those looking to profit from a bearish move in oil production the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSE: DRIP) are ones to keep an eye on. Both are based on the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index which is simply a list of 54 oil producers who are based in the U.S. This gives the trader using them exposure to the country’s oil producers as a whole, making it an easier way to take advantage of sector volatility.

