4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page disposed a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,751.73. The insider received $38,218,718.69 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: GE Appliances and Google signed a multi-year deal to build next-gen smart home appliances, Reuters reported.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

ADMA Biologics

The Trade: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) 10% owner Perceptive Advisors Llc, Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund Ltd, Joseph Edelman sold a total of 1781824 shares at an average price of $1.31. The insider received $2,333,780.88 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The FDA recently approved ADMA Biologics BioCenters plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee.

What ADMA Biologics Does: ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.

Trimble

The Trade: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Director Steven Berglund sold a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $88.40. The insider received $5,304,118.61 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Trimble reported a new $750 million buyback program.

What Trimble Does: Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions that are used in global positioning system (GPS), laser, optical and inertial technologies.

Eli Lilly

The Trade: Eli Lilly and Company. (NYSE: LLY) 10% owner Lilly Endowment Inc sold a total of 15430 shares at an average price of $274.31. The insider received $4,232,603.30 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The FDA recently approved Eli Lilly - Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg for heart failure.

What Eli Lilly Does: Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology.