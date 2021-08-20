 Skip to main content

Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Beef Up Security To Protect Afghanistan's User Accounts
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:12am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn guarded the accounts of Afghan citizens amid the Taliban's takeover, the BBC reports.
  • Facebook users can no longer view or search the friends' lists of accounts in Afghanistan for the time being. It also rolled out a "one-click tool" for Afghanistan's users to lock down their accounts from unwanted viewers. 
  • Facebook had recently banned every form of Taliban content from its platform.
  • Reuters reports that human rights groups have expressed concerns over the Taliban's exploitation of online platforms to track Afghans' digital histories or social connections.
  • Twitter has collaborated with civil society partners and the Internet Archive to expedite direct requests to remove archived tweets.
  • LinkedIn had temporarily hidden the connections of its Afghanistan users.
  • Price Action: FB shares are up by 0.05% at $355.28, TWTR shares traded higher by 0.47% at $62.34, and MSFT shares traded higher by 0.72% at $298.90 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

