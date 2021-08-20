 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CPP Investments Raises Stake In Advanced Drainage Systems To 4.6%
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:
CPP Investments Raises Stake In Advanced Drainage Systems To 4.6%
  • Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has invested $350 million in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) through purchasing shares in a secondary transaction.
  • This transaction increases CPP investments' total ownership stake in the company to 4.6%.
  • "ADS represents the opportunity to invest in a high-quality operator that is a leader in its field. The company's strong competitive positioning and runway for growth make it a good fit for our investment strategy," said Michael Koen, Managing Director, Head of Relationship Investments, CPP Investments.
  • Price Action: WMS shares closed lower by 2.32% at $111.05 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook
Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com