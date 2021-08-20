 Skip to main content

Spotify To Reward Shareholders With Fresh Share Buyback Up To $1B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 7:07am   Comments
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has announced the board's approval to buy back shares up to $1 billion.
  • It will begin the share repurchases from Q3 of 2021.
  • Last month the Spotify's stock price fell after reporting weaker ARPU and MAU during Q2.
  • Spotify held €3.1 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 and generated €54 million in operating cash flow.
  • Spotify stock has lost 34.8% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares are up by 1.13% at $207.40 premarket on the last check Friday.

