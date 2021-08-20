Spotify To Reward Shareholders With Fresh Share Buyback Up To $1B
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has announced the board's approval to buy back shares up to $1 billion.
- It will begin the share repurchases from Q3 of 2021.
- Last month the Spotify's stock price fell after reporting weaker ARPU and MAU during Q2.
- Spotify held €3.1 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 and generated €54 million in operating cash flow.
- Spotify stock has lost 34.8% year-to-date.
- Price Action: SPOT shares are up by 1.13% at $207.40 premarket on the last check Friday.
