58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares climbed 63.7% to close at $1.22 on Thursday after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30th , 2021 and issued a business update.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares gained 50.7% to settle at $8.15 in reaction to the launch of two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma's second dental product in the U.S. and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science LLC. Additionally, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions, have launched Microdacyn Oral Care for professional and consumer use in Switzerland.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) rose 26.7% to close at $62.43 after the company reported a sharp rise in quarterly sales. The company’s total payment volume came in at $1.5 billion, up 319% year over year.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) gained 25% to settle at $2.85. Splash Beverage Group recently reported Q2 sales of $3.29 million.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) surged 22.7% to close at $2.54.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares gained 22.4% to settle at $3.83. Ensysce Biosciences recently reported a Q2 net loss of $1 million.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 21.8% to close at $4.92. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) jumped 19.6% to settle at $21.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) gained 14.1% to settle at $14.91. Krispy Kreme recently reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42.6% year-on-year, to $349.19 million.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) surged 13.5% to close at $22.91 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) gained 12% to settle at $3.9750.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) surged 11.5% to close at $22.02. The company, earlier during the month, posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) gained 11% to settle at $2.73. The company, earlier during the month, posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) shares surged 10.5% to close at $65.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 9.5% to close at $11.61. The company, last week, released Q2 results.
- Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) climbed 9.3% to close at $21.72 after reporting record results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) gained 8.7% to settle at $315.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) rose 8.3% to close at $40.32 after the company agreed to be acquired by an equity consortium in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) gained 7.4% to settle at $16.12.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) jumped 7.3% to close at $55.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) rose 7.2% to close at $34.50.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) gained 5.1% to close at $4.92. Gohealth CEO Clinton Jones reported the purchase of 253,090 shares at an average price of $4.68 in Form 4 filing on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) shares dropped 64.9% to close at $3.48 on Thursday after the company announced a $70 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) dipped 44.5% to close at $11.68. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 37.8% to close at $3.37 after the company reported a $6.1 million registered direct offering.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) fell 25.9% to close at $7.41. The company recently reported Q2 results.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) fell 25.7% to settle at $5.11 as the company reported a $15 million private placement.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares declined 24.8% to close at $17.22. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 49% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company received an IND response from the FDA. The company said it believes the results of the response support further research on MMS019 as a treatment against SARS and influenza.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) dropped 23.1% to settle at $5.23. Grove entered into AI industry in a strategic partnership with Alfi.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) fell 21.2% to close at $10.62 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) declined 21% to close at $8.81. The company will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 20.7% to settle at $8.78. Alfi and Grove announced plans to launch digital out of home campaign across 12 major markets.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) dropped 18.8% to close at $6.05.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) fell 17.4% to close at $13.22. The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) dropped 17% to close at $8.90. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid further regulatory concerns in China.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) dipped 16.8% to close at $4.50. SharpLink Gaming appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 16.4% to close at $20.54 after the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 71.9% year-on-year, to $276.98 million, missing the analyst consensus of $279.99 million.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) declined 16.1% to close at $22.65. The company, last week, reported higher quarterly earnings.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) dipped 15.8% to settle at $57.18. I-Mab, last week, announced interim data from its Phase 2/3 study evaluating plonmarlimab (TJM2 or TJ003234) for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients with severe COVID-19.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 15.5% to close at $9.00.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 15.3% to close at $1.11 after dropping 13% on Wednesday. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 15.2% to close at $11.82 as the company reported a $30 million private placement. NRx Pharmaceuticals gained around 12% on Wednesday in reaction to safety update on Zyesami (aviptadil) ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study in COVID-19 patients.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares declined 15% to settle at $2.33.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) fell 15% to close at $2.38 after the company issued an update on regulatory development.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) fell 14.9% to close at $17.01. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded KE Holdings from Buy to Neutral and announced a $19.3 price target.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 14.3% to close at $6.17 after gaining over 67% on Wednesday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 12.9% to close at $12.92.
- Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 12.4% to settle at $7.42. Gritstone bio recently entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6 million with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
- VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) fell 11.7% to close at $4.62.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dipped 11% to settle at $36.92. Shares of metals and basic materials companies traded lower as macro concerns and COVID-19 uncertainty weigh on economic sentiment and cloud demand outlook.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% to close at $44.69 after the company disclosed its earnings for the first time as a public company. The company’s total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million in the second quarter, while reporting a net loss of $502 million, versus net income of $58 million in the year-ago period. The company reported ARPU of $112, down from $115 year over year.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 10.1% to close at $30.30. The company, earlier during the month, said it swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) fell 9.9% to close at $10.76. Membership Collective is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 26, 2021.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) dipped 9.2% to close at $6.50 after jumping more than 22% on Wednesday.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) fell 8.4% to close at $3.61. View recently announced it has postponed its Q2 earnings results amid the company's investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 7.9% to settle at $470.36 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $425 price target. The company also announced the acquisition of GRAIL, a health care company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers. The company said it will hold GRAIL as a separate company during the European Commission's ongoing regulatory review.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) dropped 7.3% to close at $7.23. Needham maintained Tencent Music Enter with a Buy and lowered the price target from $25 to $18.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 6.9% to close at $25.97. Callon Petroleum, earlier during the month, announced plans to acquire the leasehold interests and related oil, gas, and infrastructure assets of Primexx Energy Partners and its affiliates.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas