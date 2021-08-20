Wipro Launches @now Studio In Texas In Partnership With ServiceNow
- Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) and ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) collaborated to launch @now Studio at Wipro's Technology Center in Plano, Texas. The Studio aims to support digital transformations for customers.
- The Studio will focus on building competencies leveraging the ecosystem, including universities and leading start-ups. It will also focus on ServiceNow Global Risk & Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure.
- The companies plan to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.
- Price Action: WIT shares closed lower by 0.34% at $8.83 on Thursday.
