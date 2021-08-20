 Skip to main content

Wipro Launches @now Studio In Texas In Partnership With ServiceNow
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Wipro Launches @now Studio In Texas In Partnership With ServiceNow
  • Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) and ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOWcollaborated to launch @now Studio at Wipro's Technology Center in Plano, Texas. The Studio aims to support digital transformations for customers.
  • The Studio will focus on building competencies leveraging the ecosystem, including universities and leading start-ups. It will also focus on ServiceNow Global Risk & Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure.
  • The companies plan to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.
  • Price Action: WIT shares closed lower by 0.34% at $8.83 on Thursday.

