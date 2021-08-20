Apple Unsuccessfully Attempted To Lure Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) unsuccessfully tried to poach Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) former search chief Ben Gomes, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing documents.

What Happened: The new revelation comes after the Department of Justice asked the Cupertino, California-based technology giant to turn over documents related to efforts to hire Gomes and John Giannandrea in its ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Apple had previously hired Gomes’ former boss and Google search head Giannandrea in 2018. Gomes was search chief at Google until 2020 after taking over for Giannandrea’s position when he left for Apple.

The subpoena demanded all documents starting on Jan. 1, 2010, about attempts to recruit employees from Google, Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing, and Yahoo! Inc “with expertise or experience in internet search services or search advertising."

The document doesn’t say when Apple attempted to hire Gomes.

Gomes is still employed with Google in a role running the company’s education efforts.

Why It Matters: Apple’s attempt to hire Gomes indicates the company’s ambitions to rival Google in search. Though Apple doesn’t offer a Google-like search engine, it has gradually built up its search functionality via features embedded in its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems. Apple customers can use the Siri voice assistant or search panel to seek information, and Apple Music, the App Store and Maps have their own search engines.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.23% higher at $146.70 on Thursday.

