Google Health Chief Quits To Join As CEO At Health-Tech Company

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Vice President for Google Health David Feinberg is leaving the company to join health-tech company Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) as CEO.

What Happened: Feinberg, 59, joined Google two years ago in a newly created role as vice president for health and helped strike partnerships with some of the largest U.S. hospital systems to collect and analyze their data.

Google has not yet named a replacement for Feinberg.

Cerner designs and develops software and other technology for hospitals and doctors. The company said it would separate the roles of chairman and CEO, with lead independent director William Zollars slated to become chairman. Both role changes take effect on Oct. 1.

Prior to joining Google Health, Feinberg led Geisinger Health as CEO.

While at Geisinger, David oversaw 13 hospital campuses, a 600,000-member health plan, research centers, and various initiatives aimed at better engaging patients around their health and well-being.

Why It Matters: Feinberg’s stint at Google was shorter when compared with previous roles at Geisinger and especially UCLA Health, where he spent 21 years.

The development comes at a time when Google is pushing itself further into fast-growing health care industries. Google is not alone as many big technology companies are eyeing the healthcare sector for growth.

Price Action: Cerner shares closed 0.33% higher at $79.62 on Thursday.

