Tesla AI Day Is Here: Live Blog

We are excited to bring you the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) AI Day as it happens. The event takes place at the automaker’s Palo Alto, California headquarters and was slated at 8 p.m. ET and is seeing a little delay.

Details on announcements are murky but CEO Elon Musk said in July that this year’s AI Day would have the sole aim of convincing top talent in the artificial intelligence space to join the electric vehicle maker.

There are expectations that Tesla will disclose progress on both “hardware and software” for training and inference. Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster expects AI Day to be an extension of the Autonomy Day event held in 2019 and the Musk-led company is expected to show the prowess of its AI progress beyond the vehicle fleet.

On watch are also any updates related to the highly-anticipated training Dojo Supercomputer, which is expected to replace Tesla’s existing supercomputer.

The event takes place as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA investigates the company’s Autopilot feature and the multiple crashes that took place involving emergency vehicles.

9:36 p.m. Tesla’s fleet produced 10 k clips in a week and automatically labeled them in one week, says Ashok.

9:34 p.m. The system as a whole can produce excellent kinematic labels, which is huge for Tesla. The company wants to produce million such clips. This is all an effort to remove the radar, which was done in 3 months.

9:32 p.m. Different clips can be stitched to produce an effective map of an area but this is more for labelling. The system is good enough to even gauge barriers, walls, hedges etc.

9:29 p.m. Auto labeling now being discussed by Ashok. Tesla collects video clips through its own or customer vehicles, AI then does the labeling.

9:27 p.m. In the beginning the labeling was in image space, which involved drawing over the image space, but Tesla has now graduated to 3D vector space and direct labeling in 3D. This gave Tesla a massive increase in throughput, but even this is not enough.

9:26 p.m. Andrej talks about how Tesla generates training data. Tesla was working with a third party in the past to get data sets and now the labeling has been brought in-house. Data labeling team is now 1000 strong and it works closely with Tesla engineers.

9:25 p.m. Andrej is back on stage. He is talking about neural networks and parameter setting and importance of “massive data sets.”

9:24 p.m. The approach Tesla is taking is somewhat akin to a classic Attari game but, admittedly, a game with multiple players.

9:22 p.m. Ashok uses a simpler parking illustration to make his point. It is tedious to design a globally optimised heuristic and that’s where neural networks come into play.

9:21 p.m. Tesla wants to use learning-based methods to solve city driving in places like India where things are far more chaotic on the road.

9:19 p.m. Autopilot is not timid and that is what makes self-driving possible. The system reduces knee-jerk braking and takes approaches that increase comfort.

9:16 p.m. Lane changes are done using thousands of searches in just seconds. Tesla’s system plans for overall traffic flow and not just for the vehicle involved. Ashok illustrates with a video.

9:15 p.m. Emphasis on safety and maximizing it, especially in city conditions, says Ashok. The key problems are non-convex action space and it is high-dimensional — car needs to plan ahead 10-15 secs.

9:14 Andrej handsover to Ashok Elluswamy, Director of Autopilot Software at Tesla.

9:13 p.m. Evolution in progress, improvements can still be made. Tesla is looking to improve latency and reduce expensive post processing.

9:10 p.m. Tesla’s camera approach can gauge depth and velocity without the use of radar, Andrej illustrates with a video.

9:08 p.m. Recurring neural network can keep track of road surfaces, which is a dynamic process. The network can keep track of traversals and in a way construct a HD map on the fly.

9:07 p.m. He says Tesla uses both a time and space based queue for keeping vehicles aware of road surfaces and markings as the vehicle waits.

9:03 p.m. Multi camera network struggle less with traffic on the road, especially when there are large vehicles: Andrej.

9:02 p.m. Andrej talks about transforming all of the images into a synethetic virtual camera using a special rectification transform to solve the problem of variations in camera calibration. This really transforms the vector space. Difference is night and day! It took some work though, says Andrej.

9:01 p.m. All of our cars are slightly cock-eyed in different ways: Andrej

9:00 p.m. Every single image piece broadcasts what it is a part of and that helps the vehicle discover things like kerbs on the road even when obscured by other vehicles.

8:58 p.m. Tesla wanted to take all the images from every camera and make multi-cam vector space predictions. Idea was to get a bird’s eye-view prediction. The problem was solved using a transformer.

8:56 p.m. At the time when it began, Tesla was doing prediction based on its HydraNet, but for FSD this was not enough. The discovery was made while the company was working on smart summon, says Andrej. Things that worked on the image level do not really work in vector space, he adds.

8:55 p.m. This HydraNets basically eliminates the need for multiple neural network backbones.

8:54 p.m. However, this moved to multi-task learning “HydraNets” to do just more than detection.

8:52 p.m. Processing involves multi-scale feature pyramid fusion, says Andrej.This helps the vehicle decide what it is seeing on the road.

8:52 p.m. Andrej talks about how neural networks have evolved over the 4 years he has been working at the company; earlier cars could only drive in a single lane.

8:50 p.m. Andrej talks about the vision component, made up of 8 cameras and provide 3D representation of its surroundings. Andrej likens making a Tesla car to "effectively building a synthetic animal from the ground up."

8:49 p.m. Musk gets straight to the point with hiring and invites Andrej Karpathy, director of Autopilot Vision and AI to the stage to kick off the session.

8:48 p.m. Tesla is much more than a car company. Musk says it is arguably the leader in AI.

8:46 p.m. Thank you for the music…but let’s start already. Cannot wait! OK, Musk heard me quick, he is on stage now.

8:38 p.m. We have begun ….. perhaps….. Looking now at a video of a Tesla vehicle’s interior with “Full Self-Driving” emblazoned on the screen.

8:31 p.m. We are listening to some rather upbeat music, but there’s no sign of Musk & Co.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla