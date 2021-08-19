Tesla's AI Day Arrives: Watch It Live Here

At the end of July, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would hold an AI (Artificial Intelligence) day on Aug. 19, and the day is finally here.

Tesla has now posted the link where the live stream will be hosted on its YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to start tonight at 8 p.m. EST, although Musk is known for often starting events a bit late.

See Also: How Will Tesla's Auto Pilot Safety Probe Affect The EV Maker And The Industry?

AI Day has been framed as mainly a recruiting event, helping Tesla attract top talent to further its autonomous vehicles and other AI goals. Beyond that, no one is exactly sure what will be announced, revealed or shared.

One hint was dropped earlier this month when Dennis Hong, renowned UCLA professor, tweeted a picture of some advanced computer hardware. Along with the picture, Hong gave no context besides tagging Tesla AI day in his tweet. When asked for more information, Hong replied he couldn't share more.

Photo courtesy of Tesla