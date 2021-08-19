 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's AI Day Arrives: Watch It Live Here

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla's AI Day Arrives: Watch It Live Here

At the end of July, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would hold an AI (Artificial Intelligence) day on Aug. 19, and the day is finally here.

Tesla has now posted the link where the live stream will be hosted on its YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to start tonight at 8 p.m. EST, although Musk is known for often starting events a bit late.

See Also: How Will Tesla's Auto Pilot Safety Probe Affect The EV Maker And The Industry?

AI Day has been framed as mainly a recruiting event, helping Tesla attract top talent to further its autonomous vehicles and other AI goals. Beyond that, no one is exactly sure what will be announced, revealed or shared.

One hint was dropped earlier this month when Dennis Hong, renowned UCLA professor, tweeted a picture of some advanced computer hardware. Along with the picture, Hong gave no context besides tagging Tesla AI day in his tweet. When asked for more information, Hong replied he couldn't share more.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Is Planning A Model Y With Much More Range: Report
This Shoe Store Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal and Tesla
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
How Will Tesla's Auto Pilot Safety Probe Affect The EV Maker And The Industry?
Could This Ethical Technology Company be as Revolutionary as Tesla?
Palantir, Clover Health, Robinhood, Nvidia, AMC And More — Stocks Trending On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence autonomous vehiclesNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com