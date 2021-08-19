Could P.F. Chang's Be Well-Positioned To Enter The Public Markets?

P.F. Chang's has seen a nice rebound in terms of sales amid easing COVID-19 restrictions, the company's CEO Damola Adamolekun said Thursday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

What Happened: The company's market strategy over the last year included prioritizing a brand refresh and its P.F. Chang's To Go service.

P.F. Chang's is now outperforming its 2019 sales, driven by sustained off-premise dining growth.

P.F. Chang's aims to drive sales by focusing on the guest experience in the restaurant and improving its takeout, delivery and catering experiences for its customers, Adamolekun said.

The headwinds for the company are stemming from costs of labor, vendor supply issues and inflation, the P.F. Chang's CEO told CNBC.

All in all, P.F. Chang's has found itself well-positioned relative to the rest of the restaurant industry, Adamolekun said.

What's Next: P.F. Chang's was once public before being taken private in 2012 in a $1.1 billion deal.

The company changed ownership in 2019 when Adamolekun became CEO.

According to reports, P.F. Chang's is once again considering an IPO. The company currently operates more than 200 restaurants in the U.S.

Photo by Rob Olivera from Flickr.