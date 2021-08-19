Netflix Confirms Spatial Audio Launch On Apple Devices, Targets Mobile Gaming: TechCrunch
- On Wednesday, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) confirmed the launch of spatial audio support on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone and iPad on iOS 14 after a Reddit user spotted the feature, TechCrunch reports.
- However, Netflix will not immediately roll out the feature.
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), HBO Max, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Disney+, and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock have already launched the feature.
- Apple and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also announced the availability of high-quality streaming music at no additional cost.
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) also plans to launch a high-end subscription service, Spotify HiFi.
- Spatial audio is popular among video game players. Last month, Netflix disclosed its focus on mobile gaming apart from its original movies and television series.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 4.11% at $543.35 on the last check Thursday.
