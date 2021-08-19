 Skip to main content

Netflix Confirms Spatial Audio Launch On Apple Devices, Targets Mobile Gaming: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
  • On Wednesday, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLXconfirmed the launch of spatial audio support on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone and iPad on iOS 14 after a Reddit user spotted the feature, TechCrunch reports.
  • However, Netflix will not immediately roll out the feature.
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), HBO Max, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Disney+, and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock have already launched the feature.
  • Apple and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNalso announced the availability of high-quality streaming music at no additional cost.
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) also plans to launch a high-end subscription service, Spotify HiFi.
  • Spatial audio is popular among video game players. Last month, Netflix disclosed its focus on mobile gaming apart from its original movies and television series.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 4.11% at $543.35 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

