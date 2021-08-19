 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vistra Completes Expansion Of Battery Energy Storage System At California Facility
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
Vistra Completes Expansion Of Battery Energy Storage System At California Facility
  • Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) has recently completed construction on Phase II of its Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility. The 100-megawatt expansion now brings the facility's total capacity to 400 megawatts/1,600 megawatt-hours.
  • Utilizing technology from LG Energy Solution, Vistra's lithium-ion battery system is co-located on the site of its existing Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County.
  • The site has the space to support even further expansion – up to 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh.
  • The 100-MW/400-MWh Phase II expansion operates under a 10-year resource adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG).
  • Recently Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd lowered its price target on Vistra to $25 from $27 and maintained an overweight rating.
  • Price Action: VST shares closed lower by 1.17% at $17.80 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for VST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VST)

Understanding Vistra's Unusual Options Activity
Recap: Vistra Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2021
Why Vistra Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DQRoth CapitalMaintains52.0
OSISRoth CapitalMaintains126.0
SCVLMonness, Crespi, HardtInitiates Coverage On42.0
LCTXNoble Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On8.0
NTAPFox AdvisorsDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com