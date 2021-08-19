Are Freight Volumes Hitting A High Point? — #WithSONAR

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor discuss the possibility of truckload volume hitting a new all-time high.

They use SONAR data and charts to look at how much volume is really flooding the market and whether there is any capacity on the horizon to help alleviate the stress.

Ocean imports are also increasing, which when coupled with near-record port congestion on the West Coast could cause a big Q4 push in truckload volume.



