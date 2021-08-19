Eros STX Shares Jump On Multi-Year Deal With Amazon Prime Video
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video forged a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa.
- This deal expands on the existing strategic pan-European output partnership the two companies struck in the U.K., France, Italy, and Scandinavia in 2021.
- Simultaneously, South African distributor Empire Entertainment and STX have renewed their theatrical output deal, first struck in 2015.
- Empire will continue to manage the theatrical release of STX films in the region, with Amazon Prime Video taking Pay 1 Rights.
- As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video subscribers in the territory will have access to view STXinternational's slate of star-studded titles.
- Price Action: ESGC shares traded higher by 6.17% at $0.70 on the last check Thursday.
