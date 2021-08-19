 Skip to main content

Eros STX Shares Jump On Multi-Year Deal With Amazon Prime Video
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Eros STX Shares Jump On Multi-Year Deal With Amazon Prime Video
  • Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video forged a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa.
  • This deal expands on the existing strategic pan-European output partnership the two companies struck in the U.K., France, Italy, and Scandinavia in 2021.
  • Simultaneously, South African distributor Empire Entertainment and STX have renewed their theatrical output deal, first struck in 2015.
  • Empire will continue to manage the theatrical release of STX films in the region, with Amazon Prime Video taking Pay 1 Rights.
  • As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video subscribers in the territory will have access to view STXinternational's slate of star-studded titles.
  • Price Action: ESGC shares traded higher by 6.17% at $0.70 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

